Election Results for 2022 NCC Board of Directors and Officers

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the outcome of the NCC Board of Directors and Officers election. Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process and officers are appointed by the Board of Directors. New and returning directors are listed below. The full Board of Director listing is available at https://www.nccwebsite.org/NCC-Leadership.aspx
New & Renewed Term Appointments:
Carol Wallman, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC, a current director was elected to serve as President of NCC. Dr. Wallman is the Associate Professor and Coordinator of the NNP Program at Loretta Heights School of Nursing in Regis University, Colorado.
Education
DNP, Regis University, Denver, Colorado
MSN, University of Colorado
NNP Certificate, University of Colorado and the Children's Hospital of Denver, Colorado
BSN, University of South Carolina
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to the present
NCC NNP Content Team Member
NCC Certification
NNP-BC, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner - since 1989
Susan Dendrinos, MSN, RNC-MNN, a current director was re-elected to serve as Vice-President of NCC. Ms. Dendrinos volunteers as a COVID-19 Vaccinator for IAH in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Education
Master of Science in Nursing Administration, Madonna University
Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Madonna University
Henry Ford School of Nursing
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2017 to present
NCC Certification
RNC-MNN, Maternal Newborn Nursing - since 2007
Tonnyann T. Swinton, DNP, NPD-BC, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, a current director, was elected to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of NCC. Ms. Swinton is the Division Admin. Director Clinical Education, HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement HCA Healthcare, Central West Texas Division in Austin, Texas.
Education
DNP University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama
MSN University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama
BSN New York University, New York, New York
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to present
Inpatient Obstetric Nursing Content Team
NCC Certification
RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nurse - since 2004
C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2006
C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021
Christopher Goodier, MD, C-EFM, was elected as a director of NCC. Dr. Goodier is an Associate Professor, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine and Program Director, OBGYN Residency, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina.
Education
Fellow, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina
Doctor of Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina
Bachelor of Science: Biological Sciences, Clemson, South Carolina
NCC Service
Electronic Fetal Monitoring Content Team
NCC Certification
C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2019
Megan Gombold, MSN, RN, RNC-NIC, was elected as a director of NCC. Ms. Gombold is a Clinical Education Specialist in the Level IV Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Education
BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, Texas
NCC Service
Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team
NCC Certification
RNC-NIC, Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing - since 2014
Carrissa Moody, BSN, RNC-LRN, C-ONQS, a current director, was elected as a director of NCC. Ms. Moody is a Charge Nurse/Staff Nurse of 7 Bed Level II NICU and Coordinator for Level II NICU Community Outreach Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound, Texas.
Education
BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah
ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, Texas
NCC Service
Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team
NCC Board of Directors (2019–present)
NCC Certification
RNC-LRN, Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse - since 2007
C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021
Beth R. Steinfeld, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNYAM, was elected as a director of NCC. Dr. Steinfeld is the Chair of Advanced Level Nursing Programs, Program Director of the WHNP Program and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.
Education
DNP, Nesbitt College of Pharmacy & Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
MS in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, College of Nursing, State University of New York, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York
Certificate in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, Planned Parenthood NYC & SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York
BS in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island
NCC Service
Continuing Education Reviewer
NCC Certification
WHNP-BC, Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner - since 1991
Jean Salera-Vieira, DNP, PNS, APRN-CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was elected to serve as the Certified Nurse Representative to the Nominating Committee. Ms. Salera-Vieira is the Director of Clinical Program Development for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), Washington, District of Columbia and Adjunct Faculty Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island.
Education
DNP Rhode Island College, Providence, RI
Post-MS Certificate, PNS, University of Washington, Seattle, WA
MSN, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI
BSN, Rhode Island College, Providence, RI
BA in Social Work, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH
NCC Service
Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2014 to 2019
Member, Inpatient Obstetric Content Team
Policy Review Committee
NCC Certification
RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nursing – since 2002
C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring – since 2002
Pam Sullivan was elected to serve as the NCC Board Public Member. Ms. Sullivan is a Real Estate Broker serving the greater Chicago area, Chicago, Illinois.
Education
BA Psychology, Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
NCC welcomes their knowledge, expertise and support.
Outgoing Directors, Officers and Public Member:
Long-term Director and President, Jacki S. Witt, JD, MSN, WHNP-BC, FAANP has left the NCC Board after serving for 9 years and long-term Director and Vice President David McLean, MD, MPH, FACOG, C-EFM has left the NCC Board after serving for 9 years. NCC has been fortunate to have had their wisdom and leadership over the past years.
ABOUT NCC:
The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is a not for profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care and neonatal pediatric transport. Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 190,000 licensed health care professionals.
Media Contact
Cyndi Scovel, National Certification Corporation, 2198719360, cscovel@nccnet.org
SOURCE National Certification Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.