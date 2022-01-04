Election Results for 2022 NCC Board of Directors and Officers

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is pleased to announce the outcome of the NCC Board of Directors and Officers election. Directors are elected by constituents through a slate approval process and officers are appointed by the Board of Directors. New and returning directors are listed below. The full Board of Director listing is available at https://www.nccwebsite.org/NCC-Leadership.aspx

New & Renewed Term Appointments:

Carol Wallman, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC, a current director was elected to serve as President of NCC. Dr. Wallman is the Associate Professor and Coordinator of the NNP Program at Loretta Heights School of Nursing in Regis University, Colorado.

Education

DNP, Regis University, Denver, Colorado

MSN, University of Colorado

NNP Certificate, University of Colorado and the Children's Hospital of Denver, Colorado

BSN, University of South Carolina

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to the present

NCC NNP Content Team Member

NCC Certification

NNP-BC, Neonatal Nurse Practitioner - since 1989

Susan Dendrinos, MSN, RNC-MNN, a current director was re-elected to serve as Vice-President of NCC. Ms. Dendrinos volunteers as a COVID-19 Vaccinator for IAH in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Education

Master of Science in Nursing Administration, Madonna University

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Madonna University

Henry Ford School of Nursing

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2017 to present

NCC Certification

RNC-MNN, Maternal Newborn Nursing - since 2007

Tonnyann T. Swinton, DNP, NPD-BC, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, a current director, was elected to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer of NCC. Ms. Swinton is the Division Admin. Director Clinical Education, HCA Healthcare Center for Clinical Advancement HCA Healthcare, Central West Texas Division in Austin, Texas.

Education

DNP University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

MSN University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

BSN New York University, New York, New York

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2020 to present

Inpatient Obstetric Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nurse - since 2004

C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2006

C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021

Christopher Goodier, MD, C-EFM, was elected as a director of NCC. Dr. Goodier is an Associate Professor, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine and Program Director, OBGYN Residency, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina.

Education

Fellow, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina

Doctor of Medicine, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina

Bachelor of Science: Biological Sciences, Clemson, South Carolina

NCC Service

Electronic Fetal Monitoring Content Team

NCC Certification

C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring - since 2019

Megan Gombold, MSN, RN, RNC-NIC, was elected as a director of NCC. Ms. Gombold is a Clinical Education Specialist in the Level IV Newborn Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Education

BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, Texas

NCC Service

Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team

NCC Certification

RNC-NIC, Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing - since 2014

Carrissa Moody, BSN, RNC-LRN, C-ONQS, a current director, was elected as a director of NCC. Ms. Moody is a Charge Nurse/Staff Nurse of 7 Bed Level II NICU and Coordinator for Level II NICU Community Outreach Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Flower Mound, Texas.

Education

BSN, Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, Utah

ADN, Brookhaven College, Farmers Branch, Texas

NCC Service

Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nursing Content Team

NCC Board of Directors (2019–present)

NCC Certification

RNC-LRN, Low Risk Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse - since 2007

C-ONQS, Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety – since 2021

Beth R. Steinfeld, DNP, WHNP-BC, FNYAM, was elected as a director of NCC. Dr. Steinfeld is the Chair of Advanced Level Nursing Programs, Program Director of the WHNP Program and Assistant Professor at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Education

DNP, Nesbitt College of Pharmacy & Nursing, Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

MS in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, College of Nursing, State University of New York, SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York

Certificate in Women's Health Nurse Practitioner, Planned Parenthood NYC & SUNY Downstate, Brooklyn, New York

BS in Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island

NCC Service

Continuing Education Reviewer

NCC Certification

WHNP-BC, Women's Health Care Nurse Practitioner - since 1991

Jean Salera-Vieira, DNP, PNS, APRN-CNS, RNC-OB, C-EFM, C-ONQS, was elected to serve as the Certified Nurse Representative to the Nominating Committee. Ms. Salera-Vieira is the Director of Clinical Program Development for the Association of Women's Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (AWHONN), Washington, District of Columbia and Adjunct Faculty Rhode Island College, Providence, Rhode Island.

Education

DNP Rhode Island College, Providence, RI

Post-MS Certificate, PNS, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

MSN, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI

BSN, Rhode Island College, Providence, RI

BA in Social Work, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH

NCC Service

Director, NCC Board of Directors – 2014 to 2019

Member, Inpatient Obstetric Content Team

Policy Review Committee

NCC Certification

RNC-OB, Inpatient Obstetric Nursing – since 2002

C-EFM, Electronic Fetal Monitoring – since 2002

Pam Sullivan was elected to serve as the NCC Board Public Member. Ms. Sullivan is a Real Estate Broker serving the greater Chicago area, Chicago, Illinois.

Education

BA Psychology, Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

NCC welcomes their knowledge, expertise and support.

Outgoing Directors, Officers and Public Member:

Long-term Director and President, Jacki S. Witt, JD, MSN, WHNP-BC, FAANP has left the NCC Board after serving for 9 years and long-term Director and Vice President David McLean, MD, MPH, FACOG, C-EFM has left the NCC Board after serving for 9 years. NCC has been fortunate to have had their wisdom and leadership over the past years.

ABOUT NCC:

The National Certification Corporation (NCC) is a not for profit organization that provides a national certification program for nurses, physicians, and other licensed health care professionals. Certification is awarded to nurses in the obstetric, gynecologic, and neonatal specialties and subspecialty certifications are awarded to licensed health care professionals in the subspecialty areas of electronic fetal monitoring, care of the extremely low birth weight neonate, neonatal neuro-intensive care and neonatal pediatric transport. Since its inception in 1975, NCC has awarded certifications to more than 190,000 licensed health care professionals.

