Automotive Interior Leather Market to Grow by USD 10.96 bn from 2021 to 2026: By Vehicle type (passenger cars, LCV, and HCV) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) | Forecast to 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Interior Leather Market value is set to grow by USD 10.96 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, Alfatex Italia Srl, Ctl Leather Inc., Faurecia SE, Gruppo Mastrotto Spa, Katzkin Interiors Inc., Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp., and Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Car loans are an integral component of the automotive industry and form the biggest driving factor for car sales. This subsequently leads to an increase in automotive glove box sales. Auto financing options account for a significant percentage of all new car sales. New car sales have a direct relationship with car financing options. With the improving credit environment, finance companies have more access to funds that could be made available to consumers. This has raised the competition among car financing and leasing companies, pushing them to introduce various incentive measures such as zero percent interest financing and flexible payment options. OEMs such as Fiat and Renault have been offering discounts on new car sales for the past ten years. This strategy worked well for the automakers. The automotive industry found car loans as the biggest driving factor for the expansion of the compact car segments globally. With the increase in passenger car sales, the automotive interior leather market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Interior Leather Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Passenger Cars



LCV



HCV

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Automotive Interior Leather Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Automotive Interior Leather Market report covers the following areas:

Suppliers in the automotive materials market are under high pressure to maintain costs and deliver high-quality materials to meet the stringent quality control and tests defined by the OEMs and tire-1 suppliers. They must restrict the production cost to satisfy the demand side requirements and deliver high-quality products as they are liable for failure. Interior leather manufacturers that cater to automotive needs have started exploring various ways to restrict production costs while maintaining quality standards. One such option was to outsource manufacturing to low-cost countries such as China, South Korea, India, and Taiwan. However, as the cost of labor is gradually increasing in these countries, manufacturers will face challenges in maintaining low production costs during the forecast period.

Automotive Interior Leather Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Automotive Interior Leather Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Interior Leather Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Interior Leather Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive interior leather market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive interior leather market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive interior leather market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive interior leather market vendors

Automotive Interior Leather Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries Germany, China, US, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adient Plc, Alfatex Italia Srl, Ctl Leather Inc., Faurecia SE, Gruppo Mastrotto Spa, Katzkin Interiors Inc., Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corp., and Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adient Plc

Alfatex Italia Srl

Ctl Leather Inc.

Faurecia SE

Gruppo Mastrotto Spa

Katzkin Interiors Inc.

Lear Corp.

Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Wollsdorf Leder Schmidt and Co Ges.M.B.H.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

