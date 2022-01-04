Global Sterilization Services Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Cosmed, Life Science Outsourcing and Midwest Sterilization Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sterilization Services Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Method, Service Type, Mode of Delivery, End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sterilization services market is projected to reach US$ 4,717.56 million by 2028 from 3,023.50 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections and rising number of surgical procedures performed every year across the world are among the key factors boosting the market growth. However, stringent regulations regarding chemical emissions hinder the sterilization services market growth.



Microbial sterilization is the process of killing all microorganisms and deactivating their growth in food, from surfaces, or in fluid, etc. Heat, chemical treatment, irradiation, high pressure, and filtration are among the major sterilization methods employed in different setups. Usually, third-party service providers offer contract-based sterilization services to hospitals, food & beverages and consumer goods industries, and pharmaceutical companies, among others.



Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) affect huge populations across the world. Factors such as inadequate hygiene conditions, poor infrastructure, and insufficient equipment, and the lack of guidelines for cleaning and knowledge regarding infection control measures are major factors leading to elevations in the prevalence of HAIs. Hepatitis B and C, surgical site infections (SSIs), HIV infection, urinary and vascular catheter-associated infections, and ventilator-associated infections are among the common HAIs caused due to inadequate sterilization procedures. In addition to delaying patients' recovery or causing prolonged suffering, HAIs lead to extended hospital stays with high treatment costs, and resist the function of antimicrobials being administered.

According to the WHO, the annual estimated expenditure on HAIs is ~US$ 7.7 billion in Europe and US$ 6.5 billion in the US. Moreover, out of every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries are expected to acquire at least one HAI. In high-income countries, ICU-acquired infections affect ~30% of patients with at least one HAI. In low- and middle-income countries, the incidence of ICU-acquired infections is ~2-3 fold higher than high-income countries.



As the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading ruthlessly worldwide, the healthcare facilities were overwhelmed by the large number of patients in 2020. Frequent sanitization of the surfaces and sterilization became a necessity to prevent the spread of infection. In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published sterilization and disinfection guidelines for medical facilities along with the need to sterilize medical devices that enter sterile tissue or a patient's vascular system. However, before the COVID-19 crisis, concerns regarding ETO's emissions led to the shuttering of ETO production plants across the US. Amid the pandemic, several facilities got permission to reopen and meet sterilization needs. For instance, in March 2020, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) increased production safely and quickly at sterilization facilities in Covington and Madison to address the challenges introduced by the dramatic increased rise in need for sterile medical equipment.



The sterilization services market, by end user, is segmented into medical device companies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, hospitals and clinics, food and beverages, and other end users. The medical device companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and the it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.



European Union (EU), National Health Service (NHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and International Trade Administration (ITA) are among the major primary and secondary sources associated with this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Global Sterilization Services Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Sterilization Services Market- Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Sterilization Services Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Healthcare Associated Infections

5.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Worldwide

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulation Regarding Chemical Emission

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth in the Medical Device Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Acquisitions in the Sterilization Services Market

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Sterilization Services Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Sterilization Services Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Sterilization Services Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and forecasts to 2028 - Sterilization Method

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by Sterilization Method 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Gamma Sterilization

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Gamma Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Steam Sterilization

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Steam Sterilization Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Other Sterilization Methods

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Other Sterilization Methods Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



8. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and Forecasts TO 2028 - Service Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by Service Type 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Contract Sterilization Services

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Contract Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Sterilization Validation Services

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Sterilization Validation Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



9. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and Forecasts TO 2028 - Mode of Delivery

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by Mode of Delivery 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Offsite Sterilization Services

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Offsite Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Onsite Sterilization Services

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Onsite Sterilization Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



10. Sterilization Services Market Analysis and Forecasts TO 2028 - End-User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Sterilization Services Market Share by End-User 2021 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Medical Device Companies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Medical Device Companies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.5 Hospitals & Clinics

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Hospitals & Clinics Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.6 Food and Beverages

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Food and Beverages Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

10.7 Others

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)



11. Global Sterilization Services Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sterilization Services Market

12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Sterilization Services Market-Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.3.1 Overview

13.4 Inorganic Developments

13.4.1 Overview



14. Company Profiles

14.1 BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Cosmed Group

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 E-BEAM Services Inc

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 MEDISTRI SA

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Midwest Sterilization Corporation

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Sotera Health Company

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 STERIS plc.

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Scapa

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqcrf8

