Fidelis New Energy Launches European Headquarters in Denmark

Fidelis New Energy expands its presence into Europe with appointment of senior leadership of Fidelis New Energy Europe
HOUSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis New Energy, LLC ("Fidelis"), a leading developer, investor, and operator of climate impact infrastructure, announced its expansion into Europe with its European headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, and appointment of Ulrik Dan Weuder as Managing Director, Fidelis Europe and Lotte Kemplar as General Counsel, Fidelis Europe & Deputy General Counsel, Fidelis.
"We are pleased to join forces with Ulrik and Lotte to further support and accelerate commitments by Denmark and other European countries to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050 by advancing the Fidelis climate impact infrastructure strategy abroad. Ulrik and Lotte are not only close friends with whom we have worked for years, they are seasoned European-based infrastructure investment professionals and leaders who will also contribute to the global Fidelis vision and strategy," said Dan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder, Fidelis.
Ulrik Dan Weuder has over 25 years of experience in planning, investing and managing large infrastructure and complex equity investments. Lotte has over 15 years of experience as a legal professional with strong experience in deal structuring and infrastructure transactions. Lotte's experience includes sophisticated transactions within large infrastructure and M&A transactions in Europe and the United States, including the management of operating infrastructure assets. Both are joining Fidelis after successful careers with the Danish pension fund ATP.
Bengt Jarlsjo, Co-founder of Fidelis, added "Being born and raised in Scandinavia, I am pleased we have selected Denmark as the headquarters for Fidelis Europe and appointed Ulrik and Lotte to lead that expansion. With our partners in the region, we see great potential for projects within our strategy in Scandinavia and Europe as a whole. Our European presence will also enhance our continued collaboration with our Scandinavian and European technology partners as we continue to advance transition infrastructure assets across our portfolio."
About Fidelis New Energy, LLC
Fidelis is an infrastructure firm that develops, delivers, invests in, owns, and operates climate impact infrastructure with long useful lives, providing critical services to society while generating stable and predictable cash flows. Fidelis focuses on four decarbonization core sectors: (1) Renewable Fuels (sustainable aviation fuel and ground transportation fuels from renewable feedstocks), (2) Carbon Management (capture, use, transportation and sequestration of CO2), (3) Clean Hydrogen, and (4) Renewable Power including Power to X. For more information, please visit www.fidelisinfra.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Gardner Boulmay III
(832) 551-3300
gardner@fidelisinfra.com
SOURCE Fidelis New Energy, LLC
