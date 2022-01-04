Ivexsol Announces The Appointment Of Amitabha Deb, Ph.D.

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iVexSol, Inc., a lentiviral vector manufacturing company announces the appointment of Amitabha Deb, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President of Process Sciences and MS&T.
Amitabha Deb, Ph.D. has 30 years of successful experience in the Biopharma industry. After completing his postdoctoral training at Cleveland Clinic in molecular mechanisms of malignant transformation by human viruses, his research interests were focused on gene regulation and the development of therapeutic antisense oligonucleotides. As Senior Vice President of Process Sciences and MS&T at iVexSol, Amitabha will lead the efforts to develop closed system, automated processes for lentiviral production and purification using iVexSol's proprietary stable cell lines.
"Many on our team have worked previously with Amitabha, where his skills in vector manufacturing both as a scientist and team leader were instrumental in the success of our division," said Dr. Michael Greene, iVexSol's CSO and Co-founder, "In the intervening years he has continued to expand his skills in this rapidly advancing field, and we are very fortunate to have him leading our vector development teams."
"I am honored to be recognized by Dr. Greene, CSO and Co-founder of iVexSol," said Amitabha, "I am excited to join an executive team at iVexSol that has been so savvy with its operations and very impressed by the team's dedication to solid strategic growth, its devotion to iVexSol employees, and commitment to advancing the iVexSol's stable cell line platform(s) to streamline the vector supply for treating many genetic illnesses."
About iVexSol
iVexSol, Inc. is a viral vector manufacturing company founded on a proprietary, next-generation, stable lentiviral vector production process that transforms the way these essential gene-delivery vehicles are made. Our Intelligent ManufacturingTM platform ensures the robust and reliable production of high quality, high-titer vector by generating a clonally derived Master Cell Bank of stable vector-producing cells for the production of your gene of interest. Expansion, harvest and release of a vial from your bank enables us to deliver ready-to-use vector on-demand (i.e., within weeks, not months of your order), preserving and accelerating your clinical development timeline.
Contact: Cheryl Sturgis, Sr. Director, Marketing, info@ivexsol.com
