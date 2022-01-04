Ring in the New Year with "Utano Princesama Shining Live" Campaigns

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that its smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live celebrated the new year with the start of the New Year's 2022 Campaign. Players can enjoy the New Year's campaigns including a special mission to get a Signed Live Show T-Shirt Lottery Ticket. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0104/shining_live_nycp.html) for more information.
In addition, the new Special Photo Shoots "New Year Tiger Festival: Cloud of Fortune" and "New Year Tiger Festival: Light of Spring" have begun. STARISH and QUARTET NIGHT will perform on a special live stage themed around this year's zodiac animal, the tiger.
New Year's 2022 Campaign Begins
The Utano Princesama Shining Live New Year's 2022 Campaign began Saturday, January 1, 2022.
There will be new songs added, a special Step-Up Photo Shoot, New Year's sets on sale, a special login bonus, and more.
New Year's 2022 Campaign Overview
- New Year's 2022 Missions
- New Songs Added for a Limited Time
- Shop-Exclusive Live2D Outfit Shining Live Countdown 2021-2022 T-Shirt
- New Year's 2022 Step-Up Photo Shoot
- Daily Free 11-Shot Photo Shoot
- New Year's 2022 Special Login Bonus
Special Photo Shoots "New Year Tiger Festival"
Happy New Year from Utano Princesama Shining Live. The Special Photo Shoot "New Year Tiger Festival: Cloud of Fortune" and "New Year Tiger Festival: Light of Spring" have started. It's the year of the Tiger and the idols are ready to give players a special performance to celebrate. Countdown the new year with STARISH and QUARTET NIGHT as they perform on a special live stage themed around this year's zodiac animal, the tiger.
Complete the memorial boards of each Photo to get access to the fully voiced limited story and costumes.
Utano Princesama Shining Live Overview
Genre: Rhythm game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan)
Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN
Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames
Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global
SOURCE KLab Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.