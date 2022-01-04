Ring in the New Year with "Utano Princesama Shining Live" Campaigns

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, together with BROCCOLI Co., Ltd., announced that its smartphone rhythm game Utano Princesama Shining Live celebrated the new year with the start of the New Year's 2022 Campaign. Players can enjoy the New Year's campaigns including a special mission to get a Signed Live Show T-Shirt Lottery Ticket. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2022/0104/shining_live_nycp.html ) for more information.

In addition, the new Special Photo Shoots "New Year Tiger Festival: Cloud of Fortune" and "New Year Tiger Festival: Light of Spring" have begun. STARISH and QUARTET NIGHT will perform on a special live stage themed around this year's zodiac animal, the tiger.

New Year's 2022 Campaign Begins

The Utano Princesama Shining Live New Year's 2022 Campaign began Saturday, January 1, 2022.

There will be new songs added, a special Step-Up Photo Shoot, New Year's sets on sale, a special login bonus, and more.

New Year's 2022 Campaign Overview

New Year's 2022 Missions

New Songs Added for a Limited Time

Shop-Exclusive Live2D Outfit Shining Live Countdown 2021-2022 T-Shirt

New Year's 2022 Step-Up Photo Shoot

Daily Free 11-Shot Photo Shoot

New Year's 2022 Special Login Bonus

Special Photo Shoots "New Year Tiger Festival"

Happy New Year from Utano Princesama Shining Live. The Special Photo Shoot "New Year Tiger Festival: Cloud of Fortune" and "New Year Tiger Festival: Light of Spring" have started. It's the year of the Tiger and the idols are ready to give players a special performance to celebrate. Countdown the new year with STARISH and QUARTET NIGHT as they perform on a special live stage themed around this year's zodiac animal, the tiger.

Complete the memorial boards of each Photo to get access to the fully voiced limited story and costumes.

Utano Princesama Shining Live Overview

Genre: Rhythm game

Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan)

Official Website: https://www.utapri-shining-live.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @shininglive_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShiningLiveEN

Copyright: ©SAOTOME GAKUEN © KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1284790977

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.utapri.shininglive.global

