San Luis Obispo Caterer announces new wedding and event coordination services

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Popolo Catering, the popular San Luis Obispo catering company, recently announced the addition of wedding and event coordination services. The award-winning caterers bring their years of professional event experience to expert coordination services that include everything from creating and catering a unique customized menu, to every detail of planning and coordinating a successful event, including arranging lodging.

Choose from three different plans, each designed to customize a special event to fit the host's specific desires, needs, and budget. Each plan includes important services for a smooth planning process up to and including support on the day of the wedding or other event. Basic services include:



A complimentary menu tasting for two people.

Custom menu creation

Responsive access and answers to questions

Vendor referrals, contract reviews, coordinating different vendors such as the venue management, music provider, tent rentals, set up/break down, and other details that are important to a successful event

Floorplan and seating charts

Planning and coordinating the reception

Coordinating ceremony rehearsal, day-of coordination

Minimizing stress!

Depending on the plan, services range from intensive support during the month of the event, to providing specific support services for partial event planning to complete wedding planning and coordinating every detail down to the color scheme, sending and tracking invitations, to recommending the venue, vendors and arranging for guest lodging. Visit the San Luis Obispo catering website for details about the benefits of each plan.

The plans are Month of Wedding Coordination, Partial Planning and Coordination and Full Planning and Coordination.

Month of Wedding Coordination includes detailed attention to vendors, menu planning and food service, attention to rehearsal, "day-of" management and coordination services, including attaching boutonnieres and corsages, set up, breakdown, packing and returning personal décor items, distributing final payments and gratuities to vendors and even mailing thank you notes.

Partial Planning and Coordination adds detailed planning assistance to many of the aspects of wedding and events. Popolo Catering applies its extensive event experience to details for identifying vendor, negotiating contracts, the rehearsal dinner, seating, detailed 3D floor plans for the reception, helping plan color schemes and overseeing every detail.

Full Planning and Coordination plans, schedules and coordinates every detail of the event, including transportation and lodging for guests and the wedding party.

With professional event execution experience since 2006, Popolo Catering is proud to add A to Z event planning to its popular catering services. Leon and Kat Castillo have created one of the most popular and respected choices for food service and catering on the California Central Coast. With the equipment and staff to cater as many as three weddings in a weekend, the entire team is ready and able to plan, coordinate and cater any event of any size. Their fully equipped and refrigerated catering trailers are ready to roll!

The San Luis Obispo caterer recently achieved Servsafe® Certification and holds both the State of California and the County of San Luis Obispo require Food Safety Management and Food Handler certifications. The ServSafe certifications meet the highest standards in the industry. The Popolo Catering staff complies with all food service health regulations and guidance.

