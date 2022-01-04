Early Registration Deadline Approaching for 2022 iaedp™ Symposium

PEKIN, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hundreds of eating disorder treatment professionals will meet live and in person for the first time since 2019 at the 2022 International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) annual Symposium from March 24-27. For these participants, early registration is still open through January 18 for the 2022 event with an offering of discounted rates for registration and hotel rooms as well as a selection of hotel room amenities.

With a first come, first served registration process, taking advantage of iaedp™'s early registration is even more important for likely attendees since discounted rates for registration and hotel rooms are for a limited time.

Registration discounts include: for iaedp™ certified members, $650; for members, $675; for non-iaedp™ members, $775; for full-time students, $400; for retired registrants, $400; and for international registrants, $400. Discount rates for groups and one-day registrations also are available. Beginning January 19, 2022, all costs increase by $50.

For more information about the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium and to register, go to https://iaedp.site-ym.com/events/register.aspx?id=1577542&itemid=1ca451fd-b86f-4874-9926-0b450f5d32c0 .

Registration fees for the 2022 Symposium include all Symposium workshops and special events from March 24 – 27.

The Omni at ChampionsGate in Orlando will host the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium, and like in past years, provides the eating disorder treatment community with outstanding facilities for four days of nearly 100 training sessions and research presentations focused on the latest innovations in the field of eating disorders along with its signature International Flag Procession and wellness activities.

"With our first come, first served registration process, taking advantage of early registration means there will be plenty of hotel rooms to choose from, especially during the first several weeks of early registration. After that, it takes more time to find exactly what you want," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.

