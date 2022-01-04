Genomenon and OmniTier Partner to Bring Mastermind's Evidence Sources to CompStor Insight

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genomenon®, Inc., an AI-driven genomics company, announced a partnership with OmniTier, which includes integration of the Mastermind® Genomic Search Engine into their on-premises based CompStor Insight® genomics analysis platform. This integration will allow CompStor® users to preview the number of published articles related to their search and easily link out to view the evidence in Mastermind.

OmniTier's CompStor® genomics analysis platform utilizes proprietary MACS (Memory-Accelerated Compute and Storage) technologies to accelerate both secondary and tertiary analysis on standard CPU hardware without the need for GPUs or FPGAs, which are expensive and technically challenging to support. Locating secondary and tertiary analysis on-premises rather than in the cloud allows organizations to benefit from up to a 75% reduction in patient data storage costs, as well as greater control and security over their data. Additionally, OmniTier has shown that in using CompStor's automated workflows, genomics centers can increase the number of patients that can be analyzed by 50-100X, compared with manual based analysis.

"Our customers have been asking us to partner with Genomenon to give them access to the world's most comprehensive source for genomic variant literature." said Dr Hemant Thapar, CEO of OmniTier. "With this partnership, we will bring the power of Mastermind variant evidence lookup to CompStor's fast, low cost, on-premises based variant interpretation, designed to expand genomic screening at an affordable cost."

Genomenon's Mastermind® Genomic Search Engine supports variant interpretation efforts for cancer and genetic disease by using an AI-driven approach to connect patient genetic data with relevant evidence from scientific literature. As the world's most comprehensive source for genomic literature in the variant interpretation space, Mastermind is used by over 1,000 diagnostic labs and integrated into 18 clinical-grade decision support platforms and reference databases across the globe.

"We are excited to announce a partnership with OmniTier, an organization that is bringing down the cost of genomic analysis for mainstream clinical diagnosis and screening centers." said Mike Klein, CEO of Genomenon. "With this partnership, OmniTier's CompStor Insight users will be able to directly link out to relevant Mastermind articles when investigating specific variants of interest."

Mastermind support will be available to all CompStor Insight users in January 2022.

CompStor® and CompStor Insight® are registered trademarks of OmniTier, Inc.

Mastermind® is a registered trademark of Genomenon, Inc.

About Genomenon, Inc.

Genomenon is an AI-driven genomics company that organizes the world's genomic knowledge to connect patient DNA to scientific research in the diagnosis and development of treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer.

Genomenon was named Global Company of the Year in Clinical Genomics Interpretation by Frost & Sullivan.

For more information, visit Genomenon.com

About OmniTier, Inc.

OmniTier develops advanced AI and data acceleration technologies along with proprietary genomics analysis algorithms and workflows. These are incorporated into the company's high-capacity genomics analysis appliances and solutions for clinical and academic research, population studies, pharmaceutical, and consumer genomics applications. Founded in February 2015, the company is headquartered in the Bay Area, CA USA.

For more information, visit OmniTier.com

