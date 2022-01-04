Margie Sullivan's newly released "Are You A Good Christian?" is an engrossing work that will make one come into a serious thought about oneself.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan.4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Are You A Good Christian?": an illuminating read intended to help Christians evaluate the way they maneuver their life as God's children. Embedded within the pages are the spiritual values a good Christian should possess. "Are You A Good Christian?" is the creation of published author Margie Sullivan, a woman of great faith who feels she was sent by the heavens to spread God's love and glory.

Sullivan shares, "It occurred to me years ago that many people think they are good Christians because they attend church every Sunday and that's all they have to do; they don't know they need to be more understanding and more loving."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margie Sullivan's new book is a life-changing account that will surely leave a mark in the lives of the readers because of its sincerity and eloquent discussion about the traits a Christian gives off when the spirit of the Creator lives within them.

