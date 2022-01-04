Semu Noa's newly released "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle" is an engaging true story filled with faith and family ties.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle": a gripping story of three young grandchildren and an unexpected journey. "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle" is the creation of published author Semu Noa, a loving husband and proud student of the American Samoan Education System who served with the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
Noa shares, "The story is about an eleven-year-old boy who planned and organized a runaway from his parents' home in Utah to return to Carson, California, to be with his grandparents. And he included his seven- and ten-year-old brothers in it.
"My uncle's name Vavega fits just right with the event because to me it was a miracle. So it is my tribute to him to use his name.
"The book is the corroboration of my faith as a converted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, my past and present experiences, my upbringing in the faaSamoa (Samoan culture), and for living in the best country in the world."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Semu Noa's new book is a fascinating retelling of a nerve-wracking situation.
Noa provides readers with a compelling story of hope and faith that provides readers with an intriguing look into the life of a Samoan family.
Consumers can purchase "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.