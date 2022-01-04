Semu Noa's newly released "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle" is an engaging true story filled with faith and family ties.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle": a gripping story of three young grandchildren and an unexpected journey. "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle" is the creation of published author Semu Noa, a loving husband and proud student of the American Samoan Education System who served with the United States Army during the Vietnam era.

Noa shares, "The story is about an eleven-year-old boy who planned and organized a runaway from his parents' home in Utah to return to Carson, California, to be with his grandparents. And he included his seven- and ten-year-old brothers in it.

"My uncle's name Vavega fits just right with the event because to me it was a miracle. So it is my tribute to him to use his name.

"The book is the corroboration of my faith as a converted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, my past and present experiences, my upbringing in the faaSamoa (Samoan culture), and for living in the best country in the world."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Semu Noa's new book is a fascinating retelling of a nerve-wracking situation.

Noa provides readers with a compelling story of hope and faith that provides readers with an intriguing look into the life of a Samoan family.

Consumers can purchase "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Vavega Ole Taumalulu: A True Story of the Winter Miracle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing