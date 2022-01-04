Dale Fox's newly released "Skylar: A Story About Bullying" is an engaging coming-of-age tale with love, faith, and unexpected challenges

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Skylar: A Story About Bullying": an appealing fiction that offers readers a down-home feel with affable characters and relatable circumstances. "Skylar: A Story About Bullying" is the creation of published author Dale Fox, a loving husband and father of five who has served in the ministry since the age of twenty.

Fox shares, "If you have never been bullied at any time in your life, then Skylar is probably not the book for you. On the other hand, if you or someone you know has experienced bullying, then Skylar is a book you will enjoy, and in all probability, will be able to relate to.

"As a young boy, Skylar went through a great deal of torture at the hands of other children. Not only did he have the burden of being persecuted by others, but he also had to deal with the fact that he was the youngest son of a legendary high school football coach. In addition to being forced to deal with that reality, he also was a younger brother to the most popular minister in town.

"Skylar realized that he and he only would need to make the necessary changes in his life to become a different person. So he learned how to fight—sort of. He also learned how to better relate to others as he traveled through life. He became a popular teacher in his adult years.

"What he didn't count on was the fact that he would fall deeply in love with a young lady who would unintentionally place his life in jeopardy. She was married to a belligerent man who was possessive of her yet filled with hate toward her and everyone else.

"What would Skylar do when faced with the option of running away or standing up to the ultimate bully? Would he find the incredible weapon of prayer helpful in this difficult situation?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Fox's new book will engage the imagination of readers from any background with its real-world feel and compelling storyline.

Fox's flagship novel is an enjoyable adventure into a small-town life brimming with faith, friendship, and God's love.

Consumers can purchase "Skylar: A Story About Bullying" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Skylar: A Story About Bullying," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.



Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing