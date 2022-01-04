Marlene Hales Holley's newly released "Isaiah: A Feast for the Mind" is an engaging exploration of biblical writings and God's intentions for mankind

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Isaiah: A Feast for the Mind": an articulate examination of familiar biblical points that will challenge and encourage believers. "Isaiah: A Feast for the Mind" is the creation of published author Marlene Hales Holley, a loving mother of seven and devoted wife who was born in Spanish Fork, Utah, in 1940.

Holley shares, "Most importantly, you need to know that Satan has deceived us and blinded us. When you study scriptures, ask who is talking and to whom are they talking to. Know that there are seven dispensations of time. What is law in one may not be law in another. Do not be afraid of Isaiah! 'Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross' (Col. 2:15).

"When Jesus died on the cross, he set the gospel of the Jews aside until his Second Coming. When Jesus appeared to Saul on the road to Damascus, he changed his name to Paul and sent him to the Gentiles with the gospel of grace. We follow the apostle Paul because he is following the Lord Jesus Christ. The Apostle Paul is for us in this dispensation of grace. We must study Paul's epistles diligently. The gospel of Jesus Christ is his death, burial, and resurrection. God wants us to find his truth. I pray for all humanity to know God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marlene Hales Holley's new book will inspire and empower as readers explore Holley's research.

Holley offers a compelling discussion in hopes of encouraging understanding and devotion to God.

Consumers can purchase "Isaiah: A Feast for the Mind" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Isaiah: A Feast for the Mind," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing