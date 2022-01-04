Virginia Wiggins-Motton, LMSW's newly released "Seasons Persevering 365 Days" is an engaging discussion of how to overcome the bad days and relish in the good ones

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Seasons Persevering 365 Days: The Skills Needed to Persevere and Live More Abundantly": a potent reminder of the importance in investing in one's spiritual health. "Seasons Persevering 365 Days: The Skills Needed to Persevere and Live More Abundantly" is the creation of published author Virginia Wiggins-Motton, LMSW, a loving mother and master's level social worker with seventeen years of experience.
Wiggins-Motton shares, "In every season of our lives, regardless of challenges, victories, or uncertainties, we have an innate ability for dusting off our knees, picking ourselves up, and getting back up again in the newness and strength of God. But the choice of perseverance and living a life of abundance for 365 days is solely ours to make. Virginia Wiggins-Motton shows you how to:
- Embrace the five key principles of persevering
- Implement a renewed mindset based upon God's Word
- Learn to speak life and monitor the power of spoken words
- Welcome paradigm shifts for greater in every life season
"Each chapter focuses on the essence of learning how to persevere 365 days, season after season in order to live a life of abundance.
"This book is not about denying our testing moments. It is a tool of many that will help you to walk through any season with a more refined perspective and outlook for greater and better."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Wiggins-Motton, LMSW's new book is an engaging exploration of ways in which one can lean on faith.
Wiggins-Motton's encouraging tone and helpful resources will empower and rejuvenate the spirit.
Consumers can purchase "Seasons Persevering 365 Days: The Skills Needed to Persevere and Live More Abundantly" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Seasons Persevering 365 Days: The Skills Needed to Persevere and Live More Abundantly," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
