Diane Garrison's newly released "God's Truthful Truths: Volume 6: Matters of Life" is a powerful conclusion to an engaging series

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Truthful Truths: Volume 6: Matters of Life": a potent collection of inspiring messages received through spiritual devotion. "God's Truthful Truths: Volume 6: Matters of Life" is the creation of published author Diane Garrison.
Garrison shares, "God is the author of this book! 'Without these Truths, ye will be blind! Blind to the Truth about what life is for! It is through life that one can find eternal peace and contentment in the all-knowing Truthful Truth of Me and My Only Son! Believe with all thy heart and mind, and these Truths shall set you free! I am the Lord! I am thy Lord and thy Creator who sent ye forth! I am always with ye! We are the Holy Spirit, which is Myself in the Father and Son! Believe in Us and live forever, believe not and be dead!'
"Victoria Brown is the coauthor of God's Truthful Truths, dictated to her from the mouth of Almighty God! Victoria was neglected, abused, and tortured at the hands of her parents and stepmother from birth until early childhood. God became her parents and protected her throughout her life to become His Commanded Messenger to record His Words of Truth! She endured the pain of rejection, criticism, and isolation required to do God's work with steadfast love and devotion.
"Diane Garrison, messenger and assistant coauthor, is Victoria Brown's daughter. She preserved and protected these Words of Truth for thirty years until God spoke to her and told her to present these Words of Truth to the whole of humanity, to be weighed with the justice scale of Higher Consciousness, of each individual's mind! These Words of Truth are being published for the Love, Honor, and Glory of Almighty God!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Diane Garrison's new book is a moving read that seeks to inspire and strengthen one's faith.
Reader's will find a rejuvenation of love for God with writings that move the heart and soul.
Consumers can purchase "God's Truthful Truths: Volume 6: Matters of Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Truthful Truths: Volume 6: Matters of Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
