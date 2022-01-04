Gerald Roche's newly released "When Time Runs Out" is a fascinating fiction that explores salvation in a post-apocalyptic world

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "When Time Runs Out": a powerful tale of survival, salvation, and God's will. "When Time Runs Out" is the creation of published author Gerald Roche, a career journalist who worked for forty years in varying positions, including being an award-winning trade magazine editor and a daily newspaper reporter, editor, and photographer. Roche is a US Army veteran and alumnus of Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Roche shares, "Would-be journalist, Ted Travis, is unemployed, homeless, and depressed—almost to the point of suicide.

"Discouraged ingenue Debbie Kessler is more than ready to start over for the third time in her life.

"Charismatic evangelist John January is convinced that a global catastrophe of biblical proportions is imminent.

"A thousand Believers, hearing salvation in the young evangelist's words, converge at a pastoral outpost in the Rockies. When terrorists initiate a horrific chain of events, the Believers seek the safety of a homemade sanctuary. They emerge, three years later, to a strange new world.

"With John January leading the way, they undertake a tortuous journey that culminates on the other side of the world, where they are confronted by the consummate personification of evil and its army of malevolent miscreants.

"The Believers' magnificent odyssey is one of courage, conscience, spirit, and faith with the fate of all mankind hanging in the balance."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gerald Roche's new book will engage the spirit and the imagination as readers consider the grim outlook for those who turned from God.

Roche's flagship novel is a compelling and entertaining series of twists that will have readers on the edge of their seats.

Consumers can purchase "When Time Runs Out" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

