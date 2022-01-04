Kammeon Holsey's newly released "Kam's 30 Day Devotion: A Life Lived without God Is Incomplete" is an encouraging and faith-filled devotional for daily encouragement.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kam's 30 Day Devotion: A Life Lived without God Is Incomplete": an inspiring guide to living a life for God's glory. "Kam's 30 Day Devotion: A Life Lived without God Is Incomplete" is the creation of published author Kammeon Holsey, a loving husband and current professional basketball player. Holsey graduated from Georgia Tech with a bachelor's degree in liberal arts. Hancock County established Kammeon Holsey Day in honor of the author's work with the youth of the area, cancer awareness efforts, and honoring cancer survivors.

Holsey shares, "Kam's Devotions was written to encourage, uplift, inspire, and share the Word and love of God. This thirty-day devotional book consists of real-life events of how Kam overcame adversities and setbacks by choosing to walk by faith and trusting in God.

"Kam thrives on two things: faith and patience! Because we were created by the Most High, we are filled with supernatural favor! This book does not discriminate and is a great read for everyone, no matter where they are in life. Kam believes that, "a life lived without God is incomplete.""

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kammeon Holsey's new book will engage the mind and stimulate the soul as readers discover a series of thoughtful reflections.

Holsey hopes to empower others as they seek to live a life of faith in honor of God's teachings.

Consumers can purchase "Kam's 30 Day Devotion: A Life Lived without God Is Incomplete" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Kam's 30 Day Devotion: A Life Lived without God Is Incomplete," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

