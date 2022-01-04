Elizabeth Baize's newly released "To God Be the Glory: God's Work in Northern Mexico through the Harman Ministry" is an engaging personal memoir

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To God Be the Glory: God's Work in Northern Mexico through the Harman Ministry": a motivating look into a prolific ministry conducted in Northern Mexico. "To God Be the Glory: God's Work in Northern Mexico through the Harman Ministry" is the creation of published author Elizabeth Baize.

Baize shares, "Inspired by the testimony of a missionary who had taken the gospel into two villages in northern Canada, Ernie Harman left his carpet business in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia to build churches in northern Mexico. This is the story of building churches in the deserts and Sierra Madre mountains in six states in Mexico."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Baize's new book examines the dedicated and determined work completed by the Harman Ministry.

Baize offers a unique insight into how Harman was able to build churches within six states in Mexico. Readers will find an entertaining and inspiring narrative within the pages of this biographical work.

