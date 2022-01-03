The 3D Printing Metal Materials Market size to grow by USD 1.34 billion | Market Research Insights highlight the increased demand for 3D printing in the Aerospace Sector as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "3D Printing Metal Materials Market by Type, End-users, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 18.11% in 2021 at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, and others), type (titanium, stainless steel, nickel, aluminum, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Insights
The 3D printing metal materials market is fragmented and is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new and existing players in the coming years. Vendors compete based on various parameters such as price, quality, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The market includes companies of varying sizes, while some companies are more specialized in terms of commodities and others have large financial resources. The players have a vast geographic presence with large-scale production facilities. However, there are some small regional vendors with significant market shares.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- 3D Systems Corp.
- BASF SE
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- General Electric Co.
- Hoganas AB
- Markforged Inc.
- Materialise NV
- Renishaw Plc
- Sandvik AB
- The ExOne Company
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in 3D printing metal materials market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 41% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.
China and Japan are the key markets for the 3D printing metal materials market in North America. The development and usage of 3D printers in the region are being fueled by rising investments in additive manufacturing by governments and industry participants. In addition, the increasing demand for 3D printing from the aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and medical and healthcare industries are contributing to the growth of the 3D printing metal materials market in North America.
Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the 3D printing metal materials market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
The 3D printing metal materials market is segmented on the basis of types. The 3D printer type which is highly in demand is titanium. Titanium is a transition metal that is mined from rutile and ilmenite ores. It has a high melting point and offers significant strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high thermal conductivity. 3D-printed titanium products are considered to be equally efficient as machined objects. These products are slightly rough with a matte gray finish or faintly reflective satin finish. They are widely used in aerospace, dental and medical, spare parts, jewelry, watches, and other industries
The following are some of the benefits of 3D printing titanium products:
- Increased production speed with reduced assembly time
- The topology may be easily optimized
- Reduced weight
- The topology may be easily optimized
- Reduced weight
- Increased production speed with reduced assembly time
Furthermore, the recent development of manufacturing technology along with superior weight-to-strength ratio to conventional metals such as steel is expected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period.
Key Market Drivers & Trends:
The increased demand for 3D printing in aerospace sector are notably driving the 3D printing metal materials market growth. Metal materials are increasingly being favored over their polymer and ceramic-based counterparts in the manufacture of high-pressure turbines due to their high temperature resistance and low weight.
Because of their light weight, these materials aid in fuel efficiency, emissions reduction, and overall engine energy efficiency. 3D printing takes a design file and turns it into a printed object that can be quickly installed. As a result, in the aerospace industry, 3D printing is a cost-effective method of producing panels, seat trays, frameworks, and overhead storage compartments.
Various benefits of additive manufacturing, such as less material use, customization, and less time to produce goods, are increasing the focus of governments on 3D printing. This growing emphasis of government bodies on boosting the 3D printing sector is expected to drive the growth of the global 3D printing metal materials market during the forecast period.
3D Printing Metal Materials Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.11
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3D Systems Corp., BASF SE, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Hoganas AB, Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, and The ExOne Company
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
