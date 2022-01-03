Xinhua Silk Road: Chery's NEV QQ Ice Cream unveiled at a cultural festival in Wuhu, Anhui

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -- Chery Automobile has launched its first new energy vehicle (NEV) QQ Ice Cream recently, in light of which Wuhu City of east China's Anhui Province held a cultural festival on December 28 to not only introduce the new auto product, but also promote Wuhu's traditional culture.
QQ Ice Cream was disclosed to the public at the opening ceremony of the cultural festival on Tuesday evening, which attracts many citizens to watch the performance such as 3D drones performance, fireworks show and light show.
The new car is the first model of Chery's iCar ecology with price ranging from 29,900 to 43,900 yuan, which is believed to bring green, economic and convenient driving experience.
Exhibition areas are also set at the cultural festival to showcase Wuhu's history and culture, modern technology and local brands. People have the chance to watch Wuhu rice carving, pulp dyeing and other traditional folk art as well as latest sci-tech achievements such as NEVs, robots, etc.
The event is a grand activity to enrich citizens' cultural life, a stage to demonstrate the innovative achievements of Wuhu enterprises, and also a chance to promote the image of Wuhu, said Shan Xiangqian, Party Chief of Wuhu City.
Original link：https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325699.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
