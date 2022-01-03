HULL STREET ENERGY ACQUIRES NATURAL GAS-FIRED PLANT FROM THE CONNECTICUT MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC ENERGY COOPERATIVE

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy announced today that it has acquired the AL Pierce Generation facility from the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative. Since its repowering in 2007, the Wallingford, Connecticut facility has been providing 84 megawatts of flexible, fast start dual-fueled power generation capacity to regional customers.
The AL Pierce facility will be a high-quality addition to Hull Street Energy's portfolio of critical power infrastructure. With this acquisition, the firm continues to support regional electric reliability and integration of new variable renewable energy resources as New England states work to achieve climate goals.
Hull Street Energy affiliates own and operate 53 power generation stations providing over 1,200 MW of renewable, gas-fired, and dual-fueled generation capacity to support grid operations throughout the United States.
Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.
Pierce Atwood LLP acted as legal counsel to Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative.
About Hull Street Energy, LLC
Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.
About Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative
Established as a joint action agency in 1976 by state statute, the Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative is responsible for the financing, acquisition and construction of electric generation resources and the implementation of power supply contracts on behalf of its municipal electric utility members, which include Bozrah Light & Power, Jewett City Department of Public Utilities, Groton Utilities, Norwich Public Utilities, South Norwalk Electric and Water and The Third Taxing District of Norwalk Electric Division. CMEEC also supplies the wholesale power requirements of the Mohegan Tribal Utility Authority.
Media Contact:
press@hullstreetenergy.com
SOURCE Hull Street Energy
