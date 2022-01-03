AKESO'S CADONILIMAB (PD-1/CTLA-4 BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY) COMBINED WITH CONCURRENT CHEMORADIOTHERAPY OBTAINED APPROVAL TO INITIATE A PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOCALLY ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Akeso (09926.HK) announces that Cadonilimab (PD-1/ CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody), the first-inclass novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, combined with concurrent chemoradiotherapy obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation ('CDE') of the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China (''China'') to initiate a phase III clinical trial for the treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer. This is the first phase III clinical trial for locally advanced cervical cancer immunotherapy in China.
According to the data in the Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cervical Cancer (2021) issued by the Gynecological Oncology Committee of the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association (中國抗癌協會婦科腫瘤專業委員會), there are about 604,000 new cases of cervical cancer and 341,000 deaths each year, both of which rank fourth in the incidence and mortality of gynecological tumors.
Relevant statistics also show that the incidence of locally advanced cervical cancer accounts for about 44.9% of those of all cervical cancers, and most of them recur within two to three years after treatment. In particular, the five-year survival rate of stage IIIA-IVA locally advanced cervical cancer is less than 60%, where currently concurrent chemoradiotherapy is considered to be the standard treatment for such patients.
Immune checkpoint inhibitors combined with radiotherapy for solid tumors have been proved to prolong patient survival, but no immune checkpoint inhibitors for locally advanced cervical cancer have been approved globally. The initiation of the phase III clinical trial of Cadonilimab combined with concurrent chemoradiotherapy for the treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer is expected to achieve higher clinical benefits, further improving the survival of patients with locally advanced cervical cancer, and becoming a better targeted treatment option for the majority of cervical cancer patients in the near future.At the same time, the initiation of this clinical trial will further improve the indications layout of Cadonilimab in the field of cervical cancer.
Based on the positive effects of Cadonilimab obtained in the clinical trial of recurrent/ metastatic cervical cancer, CDE accepted the new drug application of Cadonilimab for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer in September 2021 and granted priority review designation. Cadonilimab is therefore expected to be the world's first-in-class PD-1 based bi-specific antibody approved for market launch.
In addition, a global phase III clinical trial of Cadonilimab plus platinum-based chemotherapy combined with/without bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer was initiated in May 2021. This is the first phase III clinical trial of first-line bi-specific antibody immunotherapy for cervical cancer in China.
SOURCE Akeso, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.