USD 1.13 bn growth in CANbus Keypad Market from 2021 to 2026|59% of Growth to Originate from APAC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 59% of the growth will originate from APAC for the CANbus keypad market. China and Japan are the key markets for CANbus keypads in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America. The strong presence of the regional automotive industry will facilitate the CANbus keypad market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The CANbus keypad market is expected to grow by USD 1.13 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.13% as per the latest market report by Technavio
CANbus Keypad Market: Increasing electrification in vehicles to drive growth
The increasing consumer needs and shifting OEM preferences towards safety, performance, stability, and comfort have increased the adoption of advanced electronics in vehicles. It resulted in rapid electrification of the conventional vehicle components. The electrification of vehicles has increased the usage of automotive sensors. Upgradation in automotive electronics and developments in automotive motors have been done with the addition of modern technologies in vehicles. Technological advancement and their increasing adoption by end-users will boost the installation of electronic content in cars and commercial vehicles.
CANbus Keypad Market: Use of Ethernet to lay the backbone network of vehicles may impede the market growth
Address-based messaging is one of the features of Ethernet, which makes it a strong contender to be used for backbone networks of vehicles. In address-based messaging, every data packet is attached to a source and destination address. This is used by switches in an Ethernet network to send data packets to the appropriate recipient in the network. Networks, such as CAN in the automotive sector, use gateways for the same process. However, one disadvantage of gateways is that the software for gateways is installed in the ECU, and it needs to be updated once the network topology is altered.
CANbus Keypad Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the CANbus keypad market by End-user (industrial, automotive, military, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The CANbus keypad market share growth by the industrial segment will be significant for revenue generation. CANbus protocol is used in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, and pharmaceutical industries. The segment growth is majorly driven by the growing application of CANbus protocol in industrial automation and process control. This is due to reliable data transfer through CANbus protocol.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
CANbus Keypad Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.95
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Blink Srl, EAO AG, ECUMaster Australia, Grayhill Inc., Hydro Electronic Devices Inc., IDEC Corp., Littelfuse Inc., Makersan Makine Otomotiv San. Inc., Marlin Technologies Inc., and ZF Off Highway Solutions Minnesota Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
