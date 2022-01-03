Monster Energy's Felix Prangenberg Releases Boundary-Pushing BMX Video 'URGE'

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Here's to ending a heavy year with bang! Monster Energy congratulates BMX team rider Felix Prangenberg on releasing the innovative 'URGE' video on the Monster Energy YouTube channel. In an encore performance finishing a breakout 2021 season, the 23-year-old X Games gold medalist from Cologne, Germany, pushes the boundaries of freestyle BMX at genuine street spots.

Viewers can go online and watch Prangenberg's 7-minute video part on the official Monster Energy YouTube channel now.

Produced by Monster Energy with filming and editing by David Schaller, 'URGE' captures Prangenberg at street spots across Europe over the course of 2021. Filmed in stunning high-definition video with artful 16mm film montages, the release marks Prangenberg's first official Monster Energy video part since joining the pro athlete roster in early 2021.

'URGE' shows some of the most creative and progressive riding courtesy of the rising star who dreamt of becoming a BMX pro since the age of 6. Respected for one of the strongest work ethics in BMX, Prangenberg puts his signature combinations of technical and burly tricks on full display. Expect gnarly handrails, impossible gap transfers, technical spins, and manuals, plus never-been-done combos at some of the BMX world's most iconic street locations.

The new 'URGE' video segment completes a milestone-heavy year for Prangenberg. Recognized as a pacesetter of progressive BMX street riding, the German BMX pro joined the Monster Energy BMX team in April 2021 and proceeded to up the ante with contest podiums and acclaimed video parts, plus a constant barrage of face-melting Instagram clips.

At X Games 2021, Prangenberg earned his second BMX Street silver medal after already claiming second place at X Games Shanghai 2019. Known for authentic street video parts like the seminal 'Paradise' segment for WeThePeople BMX, Prangenberg upped the ante by claiming X Games gold in this year's Real BMX video competition. He now owns three X Games medals (1 gold, 2 silver).

His overall performance earned Prangenberg the coveted 2021 NORA Cup Award in not one, but two categories: Street Rider of the Year and Reader's Choice Rider of the Year. With that said, the 'URGE' video part is the icing on the cake in a breakout 2021 season.

Download High Res Photos for Editorial Use Here.

But actions speak louder than words! Make sure to watch Prangenberg's 'URGE' video part on the official Monster Energy YouTube channel now.

For more on Felix Prangenberg and Monster Energy's BMX team visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com



Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Monster Energy