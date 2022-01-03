Cheng Cohen LLC Names Vincent Frantz Partner

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Vincent Frantz has been named a partner at the firm effective January 1, 2022.
"Vince has been an indispensable part of our team," said Amy Cheng. "Our clients love working with Vince because they can count on his dedication and attention to their matters, no matter how big or small."
Vince is a general corporate and commercial transactions attorney and concentrates his practice on franchise and distribution law, trademark matters, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate governance. Vince helps clients in all stages of franchising, including drafting franchise disclosure documents, franchise and development agreements and all applicable governing documents. He also assists clients with day-to-day issues, such as vendor agreements, domain name acquisition, cease and desist letters, franchisee default and termination notices, and mergers and acquisitions. He has represented buyers in asset acquisitions, cross-border transactions, and take-private stock acquisitions. Vince also manages the firm's trademark practice, including filing trademark applications and monitoring registrations around the globe.
Vince is an active member of the International Franchise Association and the American Bar Association Forum on Franchising. He was also recently recognized as a Franchise Times Legal Eagle and an Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star.
SOURCE Cheng Cohen LLC
