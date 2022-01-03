FaceTec Announces Terry A. Coffing as New Chief Legal Officer

SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FaceTec, the global leader in 3D face verification software, adds Terry A. Coffing, a litigation attorney with 28 years experience, as Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Coffing has served as President and Managing Partner of the firm Marquis Aurbach Coffing, one of the largest and oldest independent law firms in Nevada, for more than 20 years, and was co-chair of the litigation department. He serves on the Board of Governors of the Nevada State Bar. Terry has also dedicated significant time handling complex cases on a Pro Bono basis. He was named 2021 Best Lawyers® "Lawyer of the Year" for First Amendment Law in the Las Vegas area, and has also been named to The Best Lawyers in America© list 2015-2022 in Commercial Litigation, amongst other areas of practice.

"We are very fortunate to have Mr. Coffing joining the FaceTec team. His incredibly deep legal experience and understanding of our business will play a critical role in protecting the intellectual property and the shareholder value that we have created with our technology," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec.

Mr. Coffing joined MAC Law in September of 1993 after serving as a summer clerk in 1992. Since his admission to the Minnesota State Bar Association in 1992 and the State Bar of Nevada in 1993, he has gained a diverse litigation background and is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Mr. Coffing has presided over and litigated numerous jury and bench trials in state and federal court in Nevada and other states. He has obtained several multi-million-dollar verdicts, and served as defense counsel in multi-million-dollar claims on behalf of his clients, resulting in numerous published opinions. Terry also has significant judicial experience, having served as Justice Pro Tem in Clark County courts, and as a judge for a federally recognized Tribal court. Prior to coming to MAC, Mr. Coffing served as a law clerk to the Honorable Jack Lehman in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Las Vegas, as well as clerking for the United States Bankruptcy Court Judge and the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

"I couldn't be more excited to join FaceTec's accomplished management team," Terry said. "They have developed ground-breaking biometric technology at the right time, and their growth over the last two years is proof that the world needs it. I look forward to contributing to the continued global expansion of the technology."

About FaceTec 3D Face Biometrics

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Liveness and Matching software is fast-becoming the global standard in onboarding, KYC, and ongoing authentication, and stops ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents for many of the world's leading organizations in IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain-crypto currency, e-voting, and more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Authentication Platform features:



100% software, for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-12.8 million FAR at less than 1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

$100,000 Spoof Bounty Program & Levels 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program & Levels 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection Unshareable, unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating a honeypot

IDV dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists

Free OCR, barcode, and NFC chip scanning for photo IDs

Highly accurate 1-in-500,000 FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Integrated anonymous age estimation and age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy and manage

Developers can download the FaceTec demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android and any webcam-enabled browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Face Verification and Authentication software, and has enabled over 350M unique individuals to prove their Liveness remotely. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, and age estimation technology biometrically binds the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.

About Liveness.com

Created as an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, Liveness.com provides a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Camera Bypasses and Template Tampering, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

Media Contact

John, Wojewidka, 1.415.997.9235, JohnW@FaceTec.com

Twitter

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.