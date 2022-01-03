NFI's Melissa Winkleman Promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFI, a leading supply chain provider headquartered in Camden, N.J., recently announced the promotion of Melissa (Kosmin) Winkelman, to Senior Vice President, Human Resources. In this role, Winkleman will contribute to the broadening of talent strategies to match NFI's growth.

"Our people are central to NFI's overall strategy, and NFI continues to make it a priority to invest in attracting and retaining the best talent," said Nancy Stefanowicz, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer at NFI.

Winkleman started at NFI in 2015 as the Vice President, Human Resource Operations and Compensation, and has helped to support all field-based startups, acquisitions, compensation, talent, and HR operational activities. Winkleman also serves as a Board Member of The Philadelphia Society of People & Strategy (PSPS), the premier senior-level human capital association for exchanging ideas, knowledge, and fellowship among the Greater Philadelphia Region's senior HR and business leaders.

"Melissa has been a true partner in growing the HR function at NFI. She has been instrumental in aligning the HR Operations teams with the field teams, and has had a hand in implementing countless improvements to our programs and policies," Stefanowicz said. "Melissa has played a critical role in helping the HR team provide exemplary service, both locally and to the field."

Founded in 1932, NFI has more than 15,000 employees spanning 300 locations throughout North America across numerous areas including operations, engineering, sales, transportation, and IT. This past July, the company was recognized as one of the Largest Employers by the Philadelphia Business Journal. In addition, NFI was recognized by Ripplematch as a top workplace for Generation Z: The Next Gen 100 this month. This list identifies organizations that go above and beyond to craft a workplace that empowers their employees to thrive professionally and personally.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $3 billion in annual revenue and employs over 15,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 60 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated fleet consists of over 4,600 tractors and 13,00 trailers operated by 3,900 company drivers and leveraging partnerships with 500 independent contractors. NFI has a significant drayage presence at nearly every major U.S. port, leveraging the services of an additional 1,500 independent contractors. The company's business lines include dedicated transportation, distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and real estate. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.

