ASHFORD TRUST SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. AHT ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and will host a conference call on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, March 3, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13725851.
The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Thursday, February 24, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Follow CEO Rob Hays on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aht_rob or @aht_rob.
SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
