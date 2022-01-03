ASHFORD SETS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. AINC ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Ashford plans to issue its earnings release for the fourth quarter after the market closes on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 493-6725. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, March 4, 2022, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13725850.
The live broadcast of Ashford's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ashfordinc.com on Friday, February 25, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
Ashford is an alternative asset management company with a portfolio of strategic operating businesses that provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.
