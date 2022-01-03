Aircastle to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on January 13, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its third quarter financial results for the period ended November 30, 2021 on January 13, 2022.
In connection with the financial release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time. A copy of the press release and accompanying presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the Aircastle Limited website provided below. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (646) 828-8193 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the selected start and referencing the passcode "3653488".
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on a listen only basis at http://www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.
For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 12:00 P.M. Eastern time on Saturday, February 12, 2022 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode "3653488".
About Aircastle Limited
Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 264 aircraft leased to 76 customers located in 42 countries.
Contact:
Aircastle Advisor LLC
Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications
Tel: +1-203-504-1871
jconnelly@aircastle.com
SOURCE Aircastle Limited
