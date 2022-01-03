Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Appoints Brett Hankey as CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 3, 2022, Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co., LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Brett Hankey as Chief Executive Officer. Brett Hankey takes over the position from Brent Moore who has been CEO since 2018.
During Brent's tenure, Nivel made significant organizational investments and profitability improvements to create a foundation for continued growth. Brent Moore continues to support and guide the business as the newly appointed Vice Chairman, Board of Directors for Nivel. In this new role, Brent will leverage his 20+ years of experience to provide a unique perspective across a wide range of governance and strategic objectives.
Brett Hankey joins Nivel from Distribution International where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager responsible for the Sales and Operations team across the eastern half of the country. Throughout his career, Brett gained extensive commercial, operational, and strategic leadership experience across a variety of distribution and manufacturing industries.
Nivel will continue to grow and prosper because of the strong foundation laid by Brent and the future guidance and direction provided by Brett.
About Nivel
Founded in 1968, Nivel is a global manufacturer, distributor, and seller of aftermarket parts and accessories for niche vehicles and heavy-duty equipment. It is a trusted business partner to thousands of dealers, distributors, and consumers in the US and international markets. Nivel owns the most valuable brands in the aftermarket niche vehicle parts and accessories categories: MadJax, Red Dot, GTW, Jake's, Reliance, Seizmik and Highlifter.
Media Contact: media@nivel.com
SOURCE Nivel Parts & Manufacturing Co.
