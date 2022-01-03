EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF PRISCILLA KASENCHAK AS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC today announced the appointment of Priscilla Kasenchak as its Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Mrs. Kasenchak joins Edgewell from the Bountiful Company (formerly Nature's Bounty Co.) where she held a similar position. Mrs. Kasenchak will be based in the Company's Shelton, Conn office reporting to Dan Sullivan, Chief Financial Officer. "Priscilla is an accomplished, seasoned accounting and finance executive with deep consumer industry experience. She has a proven track record of developing high-performing teams and creating value for an organization. I look forward to Priscilla joining as a key member my team and leading our accounting function moving forward, said Mr. Sullivan."
Mrs. Kasenchak is a two-time chief accounting officer for both public and PE-backed (pre-IPO) businesses in The Hain Celestial Group and The Bountiful Company, respectively.
About Edgewell Personal Care:
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.
SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.