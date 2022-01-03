Invesco Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. IVZ will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.invesco.com/corporate, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Presentations.
Those wishing to participate should call:
US & Canada Toll Free:
866-803-2143
International:
1-210-795-1098
Passcode: Invesco
The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.
An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:
U.S. & Canada:
888-566-0496
International:
1-203-369-3055
The replay will be removed after February 8, 2022.
About Invesco Ltd.
Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Greg Ketron
404-724-4299
Aimee Partin
404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact:
Graham Galt
404-439-3070
SOURCE Invesco Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.