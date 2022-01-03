Dynacure to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

STRASBOURG, France and PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynacure, a clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies (CNM), a group of rare, debilitating and life-threatening genetic diseases, today announced that Stephane van Rooijen, M.D., president & chief executive officer, will present at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place January 11, 2022, at 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time. Company management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.
Dynacure is currently leading a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate its investigational product candidate DYN101 in the two most common forms of CNM, X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM) and autosomal dominant CNM (ADCNM). Initial data from this ongoing ascending dose study is expected within the second half of 2022.
About Dynacure
Dynacure is a clinical-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases who have limited or no treatment options. The Dynacure team leverages its proven track record in rare disease drug development to build a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Dynacure is developing DYN101, an investigational antisense product candidate designed to reduce the expression of dynamin 2 protein for the treatment of Myotubular and Centronuclear Myopathies, in strategic collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Dynacure is headquartered in Strasbourg, France with a corporate office in Philadelphia, PA, USA.
SOURCE Dynacure
