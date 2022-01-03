Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.
During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (844) 200-6205 within the U.S. or (929) 526-1599 outside the U.S. The access code is 986581. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can be found in that section of our website under "Financial Results." A replay of the call will be available under "Webcasts and Presentations" through Friday, February 11, 2022.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 100,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: ron.obrien@thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com
Website: www.thermofisher.com
SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific
