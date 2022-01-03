COMMUNICATIONS WORKERS AT GPS IMPACT RATIFY FIRST TEAMSTER CONTRACT

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at GPS Impact have voted unanimously to ratify an excellent new agreement with Local 696. The three-year agreement contains significant wage increases and will provide the 25-worker unit with stability, transparency and equity.

"For our very first contract, we couldn't be more proud of what we've accomplished. We secured a contract with guaranteed raises and procedures that protect workers and help us do our jobs. The bargaining unit called for a focus on equity and fairness, and our new contract does just that. We are providing stability and longevity and helping folks build a career at GPS. This was a win-win for workers and management," said Claire Cook-Callen, a senior strategist at GPS Impact for over seven years who also serves as a union steward and member of the bargaining committee.

On August 18, Cook-Callen and her co-workers secured voluntary card-check recognition for representation with Local 696 in Topeka, Kan. The 28 newest members of Local 696 work in a wide range of communications, digital and media roles for the political media firm.

"We are ecstatic to be Teamsters. This contract between the Teamsters and GPS Impact grants us an environment we can all thrive in, and we look forward to continuing the passion at work knowing that the company values its work force," said Cody Hunt, a video director at GPS Impact and steward for Local 696 who also served on the bargaining committee.

Hunt and Cook-Callen both noted that workers also secured better health insurance through the union's TeamCare plan.

"We are thrilled to represent this dedicated group of workers. By uniting as Teamsters, they changed their workplace for the better. This contract reflects their commitment and persistence. They knew the value of being in a union from the start and wanted a contract that honors their belief in a collective voice. They took their future into their own hands, and we congratulate them on securing a strong first agreement," said Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 696.

GPS Impact is a public affairs and multimedia advertising agency that provides candidates, advocacy groups, and organizations with strategic communications, advertising and more. GPS currently has offices in Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Matt Hall, (785) 424-4831

matthall696@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/communications-workers-at-gps-impact-ratify-first-teamster-contract-301452934.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 696