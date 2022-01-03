Andrea Jemison-Smith is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for her work in the Engineering field and in acknowledgment of her excellent work at Stellantis

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over twenty years in the Manufacturing and Engineering industry, Andrea Jemison-Smith has a wide range of knowledge in the field.
As the Senior Torque Manager at Stellantis/FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ms. Jemison-Smith sets torque integrity standards, and manages the procedural operations for fastening systems in the company's North American locations. Stellantis is a global vehicle company that provides sustainable solutions for customers, offering a full line of luxury, premium, and passenger vehicles. Beginning this role in 2014, she manages vehicle launches, and creates procedure guides to prepare for the global product launches. She works with FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Auburn Hills, MI, one of the many branches of Stellantis.
Ms. Jemison-Smith attributes her success to the strong work ethic she learned from her parents, as well as to a high school aptitude test that steered her in the direction of a career in Science and Math.
Ms. Jemison-Smith first attended Tennessee State University from 1987-1989. She continued her education at Lawrence Technological University, graduating with her Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1993. Here she was involved with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which she still volunteers with today.
She got her start at the Ford Motor Company in 1993, where she worked for over two decades. Ms. Jemison-Smith excelled as a Manufacturing Engineer and Torque Senior Lead until she left the company in 2014.
Highly involved in her community, she is a Deacon at her church, a United Way Worldwide supporter, and is certified as a Six Sigma Black Belt. Ms. Jemison-Smith is also a volunteer for the Detroit High School Stem Program and remains involved with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
She has been recognized as a Top Executive by Marquis Who's Who and as a Woman of Color in STEM at a STEM Conference, along with many other awards and honors throughout her career.
Looking to the future, Ms. Jemison-Smith plans to start her own business of procedural writing, accreditation, and ISO standards, and is researching procedural writing and testing methods for cannabis products.
For more information, visit https://www.stellantis.com/en.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com
SOURCE Continental Who's Who
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.