Dr. William Tien, CEO of Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Invited as Keynote Speaker at the 2022 Global Investors Summit on Digital Assets in Puerto Rico

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AXTG, a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is thrilled to announce that the Company's CEO, William Tien, has been invited to be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Global Investor Summit on Digital Assets in Puerto Rico beginning on March 30th.
"I am very honored to have been invited as a keynote speaker at the upcoming Digital Assets Summit in Puerto Rico where I will be speaking and sharing with brilliant minds and major movers in blockchain today" commented Dr. Tien.
The 2022 Global Investors Summit on Digital Assets will be a festive gathering of 500+ attendees, uniting blockchain and NFT entrepreneurs, traders, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts, wealth managers, among many others. The summit will be jam-packed with exciting keynote, panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions and entertainment with the ultimate goal of promoting international investment opportunities and business collaborations. To learn more about the summit, the various speakers and companies that are sponsoring and presenting at the event visit https://ehelp.fans/2022summit/ for more information.
ABOUT THE COMPANIES
Axis Technologies Group, Inc.: Axis Technologies Group, Inc. ((AXTG, OTC:AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.
William Tien, Email: ceo@axtg.us, Phone: +1 626-429-2780
SOURCE Axis Technologies Group, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.