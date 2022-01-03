aha! inaugurates nonstop flights from Palm Springs to Reno-Tahoe hub

RENO, Nev., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha! powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines is excited to become part of the Palm Springs community with its inaugural nonstop flight to Reno on Jan. 3. The inaugural flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport.
"It's great to see yet another airline recognize the opportunity in Palm Springs," said Lisa Middleton, Palm Springs Mayor. "Our airport, which was recently named Best Small US Airport, continues to add more travel options making it easier for our community to choose to fly PSP. aha!'s flights to Reno are a welcome addition, and they will provide residents in northern Nevada an easy way to visit our desert paradise."
Flight Schedule
Flights will operate each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday departing Palm Springs International Airport at 11:05 a.m. PT arriving in Reno-Tahoe at 12:40 p.m. PT. Reno to Palm Springs flights depart at 8:40 a.m. PT and arrive at 10:15 a.m. PT.
Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and Trips
The quick 1 hour and 35-minute flight gives travelers more time on the ground to make the most of their vacation time without the hassle of a long drive or multiple airport stops and layovers.
"We see a huge demand for a direct route connecting these two popular vacation destinations," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "We are thrilled that aha! can help Reno-Tahoe travelers escape to the desert and for Coachella Valley residents to get up to the mountains to take advantage of world-class with skiing with an affordable, convenient nonstop flight."
Flights are currently available for sale at www.flyaha.com and through the aha! Call
Center at 775-439-0888.
About aha!
aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com
About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com
SOURCE aha!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.