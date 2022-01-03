Sapandeep Khurana, MD, FAPA, DFAACAPis recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapandeep Khurana, MD, FAPA, DFAACAP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Psychiatrist for his exceptional work in the field of Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry.
As the Founding Partner and Adult, Child, and Adolescent psychiatrist at Nevada Mental Health & Healthy Minds, Dr. Khurana provides high-quality, evidence-based, and patient-centered psychiatric services in the outpatient clinic. The group provides Psychiatry for Intensive Outpatient (IOP), Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP), and the Residential Treatment Center (RTC). Dr. Khurana works with multiple organizations to resolve issues in relation to Mental Health Programming, Staffing, Service Delivery, Operations, and Management. Dr. Khurana also teaches medical students, residents, and Fellows for the University of Nevada and Touro University.
With 20 years of experience as a physician, Dr. Khurana believes in treating all patients with the care that he would provide a friend or family member. This means taking time with patients and having the Medical Staff supervised by double board-certified psychiatrists. He practices using the biopsychosocial model of psychiatric disorders and applies elements of cognitive behavioral therapy during his medication management visits. He specializes in treating PTSD, bipolar disorder, anxiety problems, and childhood-onset issues like ADHD, Autism, and other neurodevelopmental and neurocognitive disorders. He believes that the earlier a child is provided with quality mental health care, the fewer problems they will experience later in life.
He completed medical school from the Government Medical College in Amritsar, India, and worked in cardiothoracic surgery in India before moving to the United States. He then attended Graduate school for Masters in Behavioral Science at San Diego State University. He then completed a Psychiatric residency and Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the University of Virginia, where he also served as Chief Fellow in his last year.
He has been awarded for his years of diligent work with the Humanitarian Award and the Leadership Award during his training at the University of Virginia. To stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the field, he is a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
He maintains an active affiliation with the AMA, and is the President-Elect for the Nevada Psychiatric Association.
Dr. Khurana would like to dedicate this recognition to his parents, his wife of 9 years, Mrs. Elizabeth Khurana, and their two children together, as well as to his teachers and mentors at the University of Virginia.
For more information, please visit www.nevadamentalhealth.com.
Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com
SOURCE Continental Who's Who
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
