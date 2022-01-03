Dr. Dennis Noss is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Dennis Noss, MSc., Enrolled IRS Agent and Managing Principal of Cayman Capital Management, Inc, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his unique work with Retirement Strategies that Minimize Federal Taxation while Maximizing Leveraged Income to Increase Net Worth, and with strategies that can Delay Capital Gains Taxes for up to 30 years. His firm is serving clients throughout the United States by offering virtual meetings.
Dr. Noss practiced medicine as a podiatric surgeon before deciding on a full-time career in financial services. He has now been active in the financial industry for more than 15 years and is the current President Elect of the Enrolled Agent Society in San Jose, CA.
He decided to leave his role as a financial consultant with his family's financial advisory business, and start his own firm. Dr. Noss studied Federal Taxation and Tax Law Controversies at the Tax Law Institute in Washington, D.C. and is Licensed by the Department of the Treasury as an I R S Enrolled Agent. He has a Masters in Finance and Accounting from the University of Leicester in England.
Dr. Noss is the Investment Advisor Representative and the CEO of Cayman Capital Management, Inc. Dr. Noss has served as a director with the United Church of Christ and as an advisor with various firms in California including Portsmouth Financial Services, Transamerica, AXA Advisors, RBC Capital Markets, Great Point Capital, and Hold Brothers Investments in New York and Chicago.
Dr. Noss has retired from medical practice but is currently licensed as a Podiatric Physician and Surgeon by the Medical Boards State of Massachusetts and Washington. Dr. Noss was the former President of the University of East West Medicine.
Dr. Noss medical background, and background as an IRS Enrolled Agent gives him intimate knowledge of the special needs of a medical service business for individualized tax planning, and financial service choices, that offer preferential benefits to Doctor Groups, Hospitals, Assisted Living Corporations, Skilled Nursing Facilities and other medical service organizations, including less risky alternative portfolio investment options. They offer a free initial virtual consultation.
The team of advisors at Cayman Capital also provides clients with specialized Tax & Financial Planning not only for Medical Service Providers, but provides retirement tax planning and tax strategies for business entities, individuals, non-profit organizations, family office services, foundations, schools, and churches. They offer Qualified Leveraged Strategies (QLS) for Charitable Endowments or for Estate Planning with Large Qualified Plans. He will participate with a CPA of your choosing or with an Attorney when a collaborative approach is appropriate. They also offer a Bi-Annual Educational Symposium attended by hundreds of CPAs.
For more information, visit https://caymancapital.net.
Contact:
Katherine Green
516-825-5634
pr@continentalwhoswho.com
SOURCE Continental Who's Who
