Dean Swift is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Swift is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the Sale and Marketing field and in acknowledgment of his work at VAT IT USA Inc.
Mr. Dean Swift is the Owner of the world's largest VAT reclamation Firm, VAT IT USA Inc. Before embarking on his career, he attended the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management in 1987 and an Associate's degree in Sales and Marketing in 1990. He also attended the Durban Institute of Technology, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Building Construction Technology in 1989.
Mr. Swift first started working as a Senior Account Manager at ETA Audio Visual in 1999. After working there for 12 years, he moved to a new role as Product Manager at Digital Voice Processing. In 2012, Mr. Swift became the National Sales Manager at Inno Textiles, where he worked on R&D, Production, and Distribution.
As the Founder of the largest VAT reclamation firm in the world, Mr. Swift helps his clients save up to 25% annually through his line of VAT reclamation products. He and his team have over 20 years of experience with complex VAT laws and compliance details in multiple different countries. The end-to-end VAT recovery systems are based on advanced technology, with specialized recovery systems for numerous areas of practice. Mr. Swift's clients include the pharmaceutical, automotive, aviation, MICE, and tour operator industries. He also has provided an essential service after Brexit, where he is able to save his customers up to 60%.
Mr. Swift attributes his success to "having two ears and one mouth - use it in that proportion and listen twice as much as you speak." He also believes that establishing lifelong contacts and networking is important for a business to succeed. His other motto is, "A mind and a parachute are best used when open."
He remains affiliated with ACE Polycom, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association. Mr. Swift dedicates his time as a board member of the HOA.
In his free time, Mr. Swift enjoys fishing, volunteering, and donating to charitable organizations.
For more information, visit vatit.com.
