Statement issued on behalf of the bereaved family of Aoife Beary, the seventh victim to die as a result of injuries suffered in the Library Gardens Balcony Collapse in Berkeley C.A. in 2015.

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "On the occasion of Aoife's death, we would like to take the opportunity to express our sadness at the loss of our darling daughter and to publicly reiterate our heartfelt thanks to all who supported Aoife and her family in the aftermath of the tragic events that happened at Library Gardens on the night of June 16th 2015.
We are especially mindful of the other victims of the Berkeley tragedy, not least the families of Aoife's friends who lost their lives that night when the 4th floor balcony failed without warning.
Unknown to many, Aoife's life since 2015 was not easy. A series of subsequent health related complications as a direct result of the accident required her to repeatedly re-frame her expectations and to make ever more painful compromises with her ambitions for her future. Aoife's enduring ability to meet each challenge with determination, drive, resilience, and tenacity was a continuous source of inspiration and pride to us all.
Our thoughts today are with all those who loved and cared for Aoife, our wider family and her many friends in Ireland and Oxford. To the Irish Diaspora and many Californians, too numerous to mention, who gave so much support to Aoife and her family in 2015– we are forever grateful.
Our darling daughter Aoife's fight is over. May she finally rest in peace."
The Beary Family will be making no further comments.
Contact email: mayra@jurisproductions.com
SOURCE Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.