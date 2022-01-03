New User Interface for Securly Classroom Makes Classroom Management Easier for Teachers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securly, the market leader in end-to-end student safety and device management for K-12 and primary/secondary schools, announced today the release of a new user interface (aka control panel) for their popular classroom management solution, Securly Classroom, available immediately.

Since launching three years ago, Securly Classroom has steadily added functionality to enable teachers to better manage student devices in their classrooms, whether those students are in-person, remote, or in hybrid learning environments. This latest update goes beyond functionality to improve the overall teacher experience.

The Securly Classroom 8.0 update introduces the unified user interface, named Nucleus, that has been a defining feature of Securly's products. This redesign is not only a visual update, but it simplifies and streamlines the functions that teachers and admins use in the software.

About the update, Securly VP of Product Jarrett Volzer says, "We're very pleased to bring this modern and intuitive user interface to Securly Classroom, which is already a favorite of teachers. We're committed to implementing their feedback and continually improving Classroom to support them in guiding lessons, monitoring student progress, and keeping the focus on learning."

For the full list of Securly Classroom 8.0 updates, see the changelog.

About Securly

Securly is the leading end-to-end digital student safety and digital experience management platform designed specifically for K–12 and primary/secondary schools. Our 360º approach keeps students safe and productive—everywhere and on every device. With cloud-based technologies backed by an industry-leading AI, Securly's unified solutions help schools provide learning environments where students excel. Securly has locations in the US, UK, India, and Mexico.

For more information, visit http://www.securly.com.

