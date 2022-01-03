 Skip to main content

Zendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition

January 03, 2022 2:00pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting shareholder opposition, revealing new concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ:MNTV), and calling on the Board to immediately terminate the transaction. 

The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk

Contact: IR@janapartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zendesk-shareholders-poised-to-reject-value-destroying-momentive-acquisition-301452812.html

SOURCE JANA Partners LLC

