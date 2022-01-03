JENCAP GROUP ACQUIRES INTERNATIONAL ASSURANCE OF TENNESSEE, Expands Medical Stop-Loss Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) has agreed to acquire International Assurance of Tennessee (IAT), a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in Employer and Medical Stop Loss Insurance. IAT will operate under the auspices of the Jencap Program Administrators LLC division.

John Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Jencap, stated, "The rapidly changing landscape of the insurance industry demands precision and expertise. When you integrate IAT's niche specialization and proven success into Jencap's established Stop Loss book of business, we will better serve the growing market demand for Stop Loss Insurance by providing additional resources and an expanded geographic footprint to our agency partners."

IAT is one of the longest standing MGU's in the business, with its principal office located in Franklin, TN. Bob Baisden, President and Founder of IAT, commented, "For nearly 40 years, our team at IAT has exceeded our agency partners' expectations by staying true to our product, providing unparalleled service, and remaining consistent in our approach. Partnering with Jencap will offer amplified growth and expansion for IAT and allow us to capitalize on new Stop Loss opportunities in the marketplace."

About International Assurance of Tennessee

Founded in 1984, International Assurance of Tennessee is one of the oldest Managing General Underwriters in the business. They write Employer Stop Loss and Medical Stop Loss Insurance for prisons and jails. For more information on IAT, visit: iatmgu.com

About Jencap Group

Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 17,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.

