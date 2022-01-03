Church's Chicken® Shows Customers How They Do Val-YOU as the Holiday Season Wraps

ATLANTA, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As customers begin to think of ways to save following a busy holiday season of spending and giving, Church's Chicken® is showcasing its commitment to providing value. To continue the season of giving even after the holidays, Church's is providing a variety of value options for customers to save on the bold, craveable flavors from its made-from-scratch menu.
Offering both value and quality, Church's 10-piece chicken leg and thigh deal starts at $10.99 or the 3-piece chicken deal starts at $3.99. Each piece of chicken is hand-breaded, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned with Church's signature Texas-inspired seasoning, and cooked to a perfect golden crisp.
"Our meal deals are a great example of how Church's does Val-YOU," said Claudia Lezcano, Vice President, Brand Strategy and Activation for Church's Chicken. "We want to bring guests the handcrafted, Texas flavors they know and love through offerings that give them choice in how they enjoy their Church's down-home goodness, all at a great price point."
Church's Val-YOU approach is unique in that it goes beyond just price. From the quality of the food to the memories guests make while enjoying with friends and family, Church's is committed to ensuring the dining experience is personalized in a way that guests can always feel valued.
Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, The Church's Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders™, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 24 countries and international territories. With system-wide sales of more than $1.2 billion, the system had a recording-breaking year in 2020. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.
Media Contact
Nick Fischer
Nick.Fischer@bcw-global.com
SOURCE Church's Chicken
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
