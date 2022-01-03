HAVEN TOWER GROUP MARKS 10TH ANNIVERSARY WITH APPOINTMENT OF MICHAEL DUGAN AS PRESIDENT & MANAGING PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Tower Group LLC – an award-winning, full-service public relations agency focused on the financial services sector – today announced the appointment of Michael Dugan to the role of President & Managing Partner. Mr. Dugan joined Haven Tower in May 2012 and most recently served as a Partner.

In a related move, Haven Tower also announced that Mitch Manning has been promoted to Partner & Head of National Media. Previously, Mr. Manning was a Senior Principal, overseeing much of the firm's national media activities. Joseph Kuo, Haven Tower's Founder, will continue to serve as CEO, leading client relationships while spearheading the firm's strategic growth and vision.

These appointments are the culmination of Haven Tower's recent ten-year growth strategy – which successfully concluded at the end of last year – and establish a robust organizational foundation for the firm's next stage of client service-driven expansion.

Mr. Kuo said, "Haven Tower's decade of continuous growth is a function of our commitment to delivering an exceptional service experience to our clients, above all else. This success is also a testament to our firmwide culture, which rewards conscientious, team-oriented professionals who are innovative, think strategically and share a highly disciplined work ethic. This approach has allowed us to build truly long-term relationships with our clients, who recognize our diligence in actively managing their most valuable assets – their brands and reputations."

"Michael Dugan and Mitch Manning have proven themselves to be exemplary representatives of our client service-driven culture and mission. Over the years, they each have steadily assumed more and more responsibility, garnering praise from clients while partnering on a very collegial basis with each member of our organization. I congratulate Michael and Mitch on their well-deserved promotions and commend our entire team for their support in our past ten years of success together. Most importantly, I thank our clients for their ongoing support, and I look forward to all that we can continue to achieve on their behalf."

New and Growing Presence in Greater NYC Area

Additionally, Haven Tower reported that it has added two New York City-based senior professionals, Elizabeth Shim, Principal, and Julián Arenzon, Principal, Content Strategies. These additions establish a presence for the firm in the Greater NYC region, complementing its Los Angeles-area headquarters and metro Seattle office.

Shim previously worked with United Press International, where she was the organization's chief Asia writer. Over the last 15 years, her career has spanned energy trading and risk management, private equity business development and journalism. Also a veteran journalist, Mr. Arenzon has 15 years of experience, having most recently worked as a senior editor for Yahoo! News.

In addition, the firm announced the promotion of Eric Clapp to Principal, Administration and Research. He will also be based in the Greater NYC area, setting the stage for Haven Tower to be able to further scale its client service capabilities.

Towards the Future

Larry Roth, Chairman of the Board of Advisors of Haven Tower Group, said, "I've had the pleasure and privilege of partnering closely with Haven Tower for much of the past decade – initially as a client and then as the firm's Board Chair. As somebody who has led some of the largest financial services enterprises in the country, I can say without hesitation that Haven Tower services and offerings stand out, thanks to the experience of its team members and their dedication to delivering tangible results to clients each day."

"The sense of excitement I have about Haven Tower is propelled by more than pride for the firm's many achievements," continued Mr. Roth. "I believe that the success Haven Tower has experienced over the last ten years is a prelude to even greater things to come. I'm thrilled to be part of the firm as it enters its next decade as the top PR agency for wealth management firms, asset managers, insurance companies, fintech ventures and more."

Founded over ten years ago, Haven Tower Group LLC is an award-winning and full-service public relations and marketing communications firm focused on the financial services sector. Our team of dedicated professionals across Los Angeles, Seattle and the Greater NYC area develops and executes ongoing brand elevation and public visibility programs, as well as PR and communications support for transactional, crisis and other special situations. For more information, please visit https://haventower.com/.

