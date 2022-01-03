WASHINGTON, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CGTN America releases "CMG president extends New Year's message of peace to audiences overseas."

Turning points in history can be so immense that they are hard to recognize unless punctuated by a shattering event. Our passage into 2022 was quietly shattering – a date that historians might pinpoint later as a crossroads when the world changed. In his "New Year's greetings to audiences overseas," China Media Group (CMG) President Shen Haixiong captured the momentousness of what was for many a subdued celebration.

Most New Year's messages look back before they look forward. Shen's New Year's address recalled an annus mirabilis – a year of wonders – for China. Last February, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared China's "complete victory" over extreme poverty. Over the past eight years, the government helped lift nearly 100 million rural Chinese out of severe poverty – a "miracle", Xi called it.

In the year the Communist Party of China (CPC) celebrated its 100th anniversary, China also marked its transformation from a long-impoverished country to a "moderately-prosperous society in all respects" – a fact explored in a number of CMG programs.

Economics was just part of telling China's story well. In 2021, CMG took viewers into space – beaming a science class from China's Tiangong space station. Three Chinese taikonauts – more than 420 kilometers above the earth – live-streamed a 45-minute tour of the station for five classrooms on earth. CMG took viewers on a cross-country trek with elephants. When 15 wild Asian elephants made their own 'long march' across China – a 40-day, 500-kilometer journey – the world tuned in. CMG's cameras turned an elephant herd into global celebrities.

Shen's address also looked forward. In 2022, the CPC will convene its 20th National Congress where it will "draw a blueprint for China's future," Shen said. Part of that blueprint will undoubtedly map a development path.

On the eve of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – and in the spirit of the games – Shen sent the world a message of peace, calling for unity. "Let the truth defeat political expediency, racial discrimination and ideological bias," he said. "Let's worth together."

