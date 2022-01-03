MJ Housing & Services Ring in the New Year with its New President and Vice President

SAN DIEGO, Jan, 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MJ Housing & Services (MJH), which specializes in enhancing the lives of seniors and families living in affordable housing communities, is proud to announce the promotions of Charles A. Brown to President from Vice President and Ara Vanderhoof to Vice President from Director of Administration.
"Over the past 4 years, both Charles and Ara have shown their deep dedication and passion to service coordination and supporting the affordable housing model for seniors and families living in the 89 affordable housing communities we serve across the nation. Through MJ Housing's shift to a collective model of leadership, Charles, Ara, and the Executive Team have transformed the MJH model into a highly effective process in which our partners, employees, and stakeholders work as a cohesive team. We look forward to a new year of growth and continuing to create a deep impact on our underserved, low-income communities across the United States," said Madelyne Pfeiffer, CEO & Former President, MJ Housing Services.
As President, Charles will be responsible for the continued communication and implementation of the organization's vision and mission as well as the overall management of the team. Charles previously served as the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for MJH.
"In this new role, I look forward to executing a long-term strategic plan as we continue to recover from the pandemic. Ensuring the safety of our residents is a top priority of mine. Senior Wellness will be at the forefront of my agenda and we will continue to expand innovative services, after-school programming, and educational services as we continue to grow. This is an exciting time for MJ Housing & Services, and I am beyond thrilled to be leading a team of amazing and dedicated social workers," said Charles Brown, President.
Ara Vanderhoof will be taking on the role of Vice President where she will be responsible for overseeing internal operations, managing the team, and ensuring the organization meets its annual goals. In her previous role as Director of Administration, she developed a highly successful, diversified social service program that serves over 7,000 residents at more than 26 properties in California.
ABOUT MJ Housing Services
MJ Housing Services provides Senior & Family Services in affordable housing communities. It offers a wide range of supportive services and expert consulting services focused on developing partnerships with clients designed to improve, enhance, and monitor the development of services and programs. Our organization possesses nationally recognized expertise in affordable housing and services. In addition, we have developed innovative technology and virtual programming to enhance the lives of families, seniors, and disabled adults while creating sustainable and cost savings features for clients. To learn more please visit https://www.mjhousingandservices.com/
Media Contact
Reb Risty, MJ Housing Services, 1 8588487325, reb@reblmarketing.com
Charles Brown, MJ Housing Services, 5124176380, cbrown@mjhousingandservices.com
SOURCE MJ Housing Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
